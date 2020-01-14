Vigneshwaran meets with Rajinikanth; Requests for dual citizenship

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 - 7:45

Former Northern Province chief Minister CV Vigneshwaran currently on a tour in India has met Kollywood super star Rajinikanth in Chennai - Tamil Nadu.

The Indian Express newspaper said that discussions had been held regarding the current political situation in Sri Lanka and a number of matters affecting the Tamil people in Sri Lanka.

On this occasion the former chief minister had said in particular that steps should be taken to provide dual citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees residing in India.

Similarly it is reported that former chief minister Vigneshwaran had requested Rajinikaanth to visit Sri Lanka soon.

However, the intended 2017 Sri Lanka tour by Rajinikanth was suspended due to pressure from Anti-Sri Lankan politicians in India.

Former Northern Province chief minister C.V. Vigneshwaran met several political party leaders in Tamil Nadu.