Top officials form United States, China and Russia arrives in Sri Lanka

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 - 7:44

2 top officials from United States and China arrived in Sri Lanka.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells arrived in Sri Lanka this morning.

During the two-day visit to Colombo, the U.S. top official will meet with senior government officials and members of civil society to discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues, including shared interests in a free and open Indo-Pacific region that fosters prosperity, democracy, justice, and human rights.

Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Colombo last night.

He will meet the President, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena for discussions.

Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Sri Lanka this morning.

The Russian Minister plans to discuss the current state of Russia-Sri Lanka relations, the prospects for promoting political dialogue, the development of cooperation in trade, economic, humanitarian and other fields, as well as consider expanding the bilateral legal framework.



