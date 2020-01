Tuesday, 14 January 2020 - 10:11

The manager and deputy general manager of the Sanasa Development Society of Gampaha have been arrested by the police for allegedly defrauding depositors of Rs. 732, 900,000

The police media division stated that the two were arrested yesterday and are due to be produced before the Gampaha Magistrate's Court today.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Unit has also commenced an investigation into the matter.