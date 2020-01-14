Russian+Foreign+Minister+in+Sri+Lanka

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 - 10:10

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (14) for a two-day official visit.

According to the Hiru airport correspondent, a delegation of forty officials arrived in Sri Lanka with him on a special Russian flight from Moscow.

Officials including the State Minister of International Cooperation Susil Premajayantha, officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Russian Ambassador in Sri Lanka were present to welcome the delegation from Russia.

In the meantime, the Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central and Asian Affairs of the United States of America and the Foreign Minister of China arrived in the island today.