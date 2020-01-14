Chinese national fined 100,000 for attempting to smuggle live scorpions

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 - 9:39

A Chinese national who tried to illegally smuggle more than 200 live scorpions has been released on a fine of 100,000 rupees.

The 30-year-old man was arrested last evening at the Bandaranaike International Airport, Katunayake, to fly to Guangzhou, China. The Customs Officers found the scorpions while checking his baggage.

The Customs have ordered the consignment of scorpions to be handed over to the Department of Wildlife. The released Chinese national has been given permission to fly out after the payment of the fine.

He has stated that he was intending to sell these scorpions as a decorative pet for Chinese homes.

There are currently 18 venomous scorpions in Sri Lanka including one which is deadly to humans