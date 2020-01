Tuesday, 14 January 2020 - 10:21

Twenty people were injured and hospitalized following a road accident in the Ginigathhena-Diyagala area on the Hatton-Colombo main road.

The accident had occurred when a private bus travelling from Hatton to Kandy collided face to face with another private bus travelling from Kandy to Hatton this morning. At least 20 passengers were injured and admitted to the Watawala Regional Hospital.

The police said that eight of them had left the hospital.