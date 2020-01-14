Underworld+gang+member+arrested+in+Kirindiwela

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 - 11:17

A member of an underworld gang has been arrested in Kirindiwela with a firearm produced overseas.



The suspect was arrested during a special raid conducted by the officers of the Western and Northern District Crime division yesterday.



He was taken into custody with a revolver made in a another country.



It has been revealed that the suspect is a resident of the Mailawalana area in Kirindiwela and is a member of the underworld gang in Hanwella.



The suspect had previously worked in the Air Force and resigned.



He was involved in several criminal cases being investigated at Kirindiwela, Warakapola, Kegalle, Ganemulla and Alawwa police stations.