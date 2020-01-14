Protest+in+front+of+Kolonnawa+Urban+Council+against+drug+trafficking

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 - 13:11

Residents staged a protest in front of the Kolonnawa Urban Council, alleging that drug trafficking is taking place at the council. The Hiru correspondent stated that the protest was carried out by several civil organizations including the New Sinhale National Organization and the residents of the area.

A council worker was arrested yesterday with Kerala Ganja, by the Police special Task Force. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect had brought them to be sold to workers attached to the Municipal Council.

The suspect was previously arrested by the Wellampitiya Police on a charge of trafficking ‘Ganja’ .

However, residents of the area joined the protest and said that action should be taken to stop the drug trafficking carried out at the Municipal Council.