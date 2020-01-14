Foreign+Ministers+of+China+and+Russia+scheduled+to+meet+President+and+Prime+Minister+this+afternoon

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 - 13:07

The visiting foreign ministers of China Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov are scheduled to hold discussions with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this afternoon.

In addition, South and Central Asian Affairs Assistant Secretary of the US Government, Alice Wells, who arrived in the island this morning, will have discussions with President Rajapaksa this afternoon.

She had discussions with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees this morning.

Chinese Foreign minister arrived in the island last night.

At the same time, the Russian Foreign Minister arrived with a delegation of 40 members on a two-day official tour this morning.

Meanwhile, Chinese and Russian Foreign Ministers met their local counterpart Dinesh Gunawardana at the latter’s office this morning.

The Foreign Ministry stated that a joint media conference is scheduled by Sri Lanka and Russian this afternoon.