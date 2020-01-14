A+warning+about+electricity+if+there+is+no+rain+in+March

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 - 13:23

The Electrical Engineering Union has warned the subject Minister Mahinda Amaraweera that if there is insufficient rain until March, that they will have to move into restricting electricity usage.

They have suggested to start making make the necessary arrangements to deal with such a situation.

The Chairman, Anuruddha Thilakaratne, stated that the solution is to buy electricity from private power plants at competitive prices.

In addition to this, steps should be taken to build large power plants as a long-term solution.

Most places in the island experience cold conditions in the morning and extreme heat in the afternoons.

The Department of Meteorology stated that adequate rain is not expected until the end of February