Russian+Foreign+Minister+states+that+they+will+continue+to+provide+arms+to+the+Sri+Lanka+Army

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 - 14:58

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that they will continue to provide the necessary weapons to the Sri Lanka Army. He arrived in Sri Lanka this morning on a two-day visit and met Foreign Affairs Minister Dinesh Gunawardena this morning.

Participating a joint press conference, the Russian Foreign Minister said that he will work towards increasing bilateral trade between the two countries.

He also thanked the Government of Sri Lanka for its unilateral cooperation with Russia in international organizations, including the United Nations.

The Russian Foreign Minister who arrived in the country with a delegation of forty officials is scheduled to meet President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa this afternoon.