The+Ceylon+Petroleum+Corporation+has+confirmed+that+there+are+stocks+to+supply+fuel+without+any+shortage

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 - 15:35

Officials confirmed that several fuel vessels are scheduled to arrive in the island in the near future during a special discussion held with the Ministry of Power and Energy Minister Mahinda Amaraweera at the Ministry.



The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has enough fuel in stock and is expected to bring 16,000 tonnes of fuel to Sri Lanka on the 17th and 18th.

On the 24th and 25th, there will be another vessel carrying 15,000 tonnes of fuel that will arrive in the island.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) is planning to obtain fuel from Singapore and Malaysia in case there are transport difficulties as a result of the conflict in the Gulf region with, the possible escalation of tension between America and Iran