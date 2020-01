Tuesday, 14 January 2020 - 15:35

Colombo High Court Judge Vikum Kaluarachchi today sentenced a person to life imprisonment on charges of possessing and trafficking heroin.

The suspect, a resident of Kotadeniyawa, was arrested in Kirulapone on November 10, 2010 with 2.87 grams of heroin.

According to the evidence presented, the judge found the defendant guilty of both charges and sentenced him to life imprisonment on separate counts.