HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
MP+Ranjan+Ramanayake+arrested+
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 - 18:28
MP Ranjan Ramanayake arrested
6,004

Views
MP Ranjan Ramanayake was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division from his residence in the Madiwela MPs’ housing scheme for interfering in the functions of judges a short while ago.

Earlier, the Nugegoda Magistrate Court issued an arrest warrant on MP Ranjan Ramanayake for committing an offence under Article 111C (2) of the Constitution.

On the instructions of the Attorney General, the arrest warrant was issued at the request of the Colombo Crimes Division following the investigations conducted with regard to the leaked voice clips of MP Ranjan Ramanayake.

This is the first time to arrest a person for committing an offence under Article 111C (2) of the Constitution.

In addition, the Attorney General has informed that there is sufficient evidence to name MP Ramanayake as a suspect for his interfering in discharging the authority of Judges Padmini N Ranawaka, Gihan Pilapitiya and Dhammika Hemapala or attempting to do so.

Accordingly, the Colombo Crimes Division made submissions to the Nugegoda Magistrate Wasantha Kumara and obtained an arrest warrant on MP Ramanayake this afternoon.

Later, a group of Colombo Crimes Division officers arrested MP Ranjan Ramanayake at his residence in the Madiwela MPs’ housing scheme and is being escorted to the Colombo Crimes Division.


Make a Comment
Make a Comment
DOWNLOAD HIRUNEWS APP ON ANDROID & APPLE
HOT VIDEO
MORE CONTROVERSIAL VOICE CLIPS OF RANJAN COME OUT
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 - 5:58
HiruNews
HiruNews
More Hot Videos...
    Share  2,325 Views
HiruNews
International News
At Least 57 Killed by Avalanches in Pakistan
 Tuesday, 14 January 2020 - 15:53
HiruNews
At least 57 peoples were killed and several others missing after avalanches in Pakistan...
Read More
    Share   647 Views
Philippines volcano: Thousands evacuated as Taal spews ash
 Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:31
HiruNews
A volcano in the Philippines has emitted a giant plume of ash, prompting authorities to...
Read More
    Share   256 Views
Protesters condemn 'lies' on downed jet
 Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:29
HiruNews
Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets in Iran's capital, Tehran, to vent anger...
Read More
    Share   962 Views
Dubai airport flights delayed, canceled due to heavy rain
 Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 18:57
HiruNews
Flights at Dubai International Airport would be delayed on Saturday with some cancellations...
Read More
    Share   1,980 Views
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
 Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 9:25
HiruNews
Iran State TV,citing a military statement,says the country 'unintentionally' shot down...
Read More
    Share   8,925 Views
See All
HiruNews
Legal action against companies and institutions which do not pass on the benefit of reduced taxes
 Monday, 13 January 2020 - 12:58
    Share   234 Views
HiruNews
U.S. imposes more sanctions on Iran after missile attacks in Iraq
 Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:35
    Share   114 Views
HiruNews
Plunging US imports push trade deficit to 3-year low in November
 Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:44
    Share   96 Views
HiruNews
Grace Period for SME Loans
 Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 17:39
    Share   157 Views
HiruNews
Stock market down in heat of the middle eastern conflict
 Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 16:09
    Share   200 Views
See All
PICTURE STORY
HiruNews
Tuesday, 19 November 2019 - 16:21
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commences office
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commenced his duties today(19). This was at the auspicious time of 10.51 am at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.The... Read More
  Share   11,927 Views
MOST VIEWED NEWS
HiruNews
BCB get government clearance only for T20Is in Pakistan
 Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:43
    Share   340 Views
HiruNews
Malinga ready to quitHiruNews
 Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 13:10
    Share   533 Views
HiruNews
Malinga laments another abject batting show
 Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:44
    Share   293 Views
HiruNews
India clinches series 2 nil by beating SL by 78 runs in 3rd T20 yesterday
 Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:45
    Share   293 Views
HiruNews
Sri Lanka seek batting reversal to challenge India in Pune today
 Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:58
    Share   286 Views
See All
HiruNews
News Image
HiruNews
Sir Elton John is 'supporting' Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan
Read More
HiruNews
Queen and Prince Harry to hold talks over Sussexes' future
 Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:42
    Share   349 Views
HiruNews
Neil Peart: Rush drummer dies aged 67 after cancer battle
 Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:41
    Share   180 Views
HiruNews
Dolly Parton to record music to be released after her death
 Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:42
    Share   443 Views
HiruNews
Rod Stewart, son Sean allegedly involved in New Year’s Eve altercation with resort employee, report says
 Sunday, 05 January 2020 - 6:44
    Share   357 Views
HiruNews
Cameron Diaz becomes a mother!
 Saturday, 04 January 2020 - 7:17
    Share   422 Views
See All
Hiru News Programme Segments
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
226 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
74,431 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
25,337 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
53,050 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
253 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
119,819 Views
Top