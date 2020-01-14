MP+Ranjan+Ramanayake+arrested+

Tuesday, 14 January 2020 - 18:28

MP Ranjan Ramanayake was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division from his residence in the Madiwela MPs’ housing scheme for interfering in the functions of judges a short while ago.

Earlier, the Nugegoda Magistrate Court issued an arrest warrant on MP Ranjan Ramanayake for committing an offence under Article 111C (2) of the Constitution.

On the instructions of the Attorney General, the arrest warrant was issued at the request of the Colombo Crimes Division following the investigations conducted with regard to the leaked voice clips of MP Ranjan Ramanayake.

This is the first time to arrest a person for committing an offence under Article 111C (2) of the Constitution.

In addition, the Attorney General has informed that there is sufficient evidence to name MP Ramanayake as a suspect for his interfering in discharging the authority of Judges Padmini N Ranawaka, Gihan Pilapitiya and Dhammika Hemapala or attempting to do so.

Accordingly, the Colombo Crimes Division made submissions to the Nugegoda Magistrate Wasantha Kumara and obtained an arrest warrant on MP Ramanayake this afternoon.

Later, a group of Colombo Crimes Division officers arrested MP Ranjan Ramanayake at his residence in the Madiwela MPs’ housing scheme and is being escorted to the Colombo Crimes Division.