Tuesday, 14 January 2020 - 21:43
President Gotabaya Rajapakshe decided to increase daily wages of Plantation workers
8,308
Views
President Gotabaya Rajapakshe decided to increase the daily wage of a Plantation workers to Rs.1000, from March 1, 2020.
MORE CONTROVERSIAL VOICE CLIPS OF RANJAN COME OUT
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 - 5:58
2,325 Views
International News
At Least 57 Killed by Avalanches in Pakistan
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 - 15:53
At least 57 peoples were killed and several others missing after avalanches in Pakistan...
647 Views
Philippines volcano: Thousands evacuated as Taal spews ash
Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:31
A volcano in the Philippines has emitted a giant plume of ash, prompting authorities to...
256 Views
Protesters condemn 'lies' on downed jet
Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:29
Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets in Iran's capital, Tehran, to vent anger...
962 Views
Dubai airport flights delayed, canceled due to heavy rain
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 18:57
Flights at Dubai International Airport would be delayed on Saturday with some cancellations...
1,980 Views
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 9:25
Iran State TV,citing a military statement,says the country 'unintentionally' shot down...
8,925 Views
Legal action against companies and institutions which do not pass on the benefit of reduced taxes
Monday, 13 January 2020 - 12:58
234 Views
U.S. imposes more sanctions on Iran after missile attacks in Iraq
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:35
114 Views
Plunging US imports push trade deficit to 3-year low in November
Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:44
96 Views
Grace Period for SME Loans
Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 17:39
157 Views
Stock market down in heat of the middle eastern conflict
Wednesday, 08 January 2020 - 16:09
200 Views
Tuesday, 19 November 2019 - 16:21
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commences office
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commenced his duties today(19). This was at the auspicious time of 10.51 am at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.The...
11,927 Views
BCB get government clearance only for T20Is in Pakistan
Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:43
340 Views
Malinga ready to quit
Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 13:10
533 Views
Malinga laments another abject batting show
Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:44
293 Views
India clinches series 2 nil by beating SL by 78 runs in 3rd T20 yesterday
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:45
293 Views
Sri Lanka seek batting reversal to challenge India in Pune today
Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:58
286 Views
Sir Elton John is 'supporting' Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan
Queen and Prince Harry to hold talks over Sussexes' future
Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:42
349 Views
Neil Peart: Rush drummer dies aged 67 after cancer battle
Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:41
180 Views
Dolly Parton to record music to be released after her death
Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:42
443 Views
Rod Stewart, son Sean allegedly involved in New Year's Eve altercation with resort employee, report says
Sunday, 05 January 2020 - 6:44
357 Views
Cameron Diaz becomes a mother!
Saturday, 04 January 2020 - 7:17
422 Views
226 Views
74,431 Views
25,337 Views
53,050 Views
253 Views
119,819 Views
