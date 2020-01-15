Ranjan+to+appear+before+courts+today

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 - 8:12

MP Ranjan Ramanayake who was arrested for influencing official duties of court judges is to be produced before the Nugegoda magistrates court today.

He was arrested by the Colombo crimes division yesterday at his residence in Madiwela.

A warrant was issued by the Nugegoda magistrate’s court yesterday for the arrest of MP Ranjan Ramanayake.

This is in accordance to the Article 111C (2) of the Constitution following an investigation conducted into the recordings of MP Ranjan Ramanayake.

This is the first occasion that legal action has been taken against an individual under this article.

The reports pertaining to the investigation conducted into the controversial recordings of MP Ranjan Ramanayake was directed by the CCD to the Attorney General.

Accordingly the CCD was informed by the Attorney General, that MP Ranjan Ramanayake is to be arrested upon issuing a warrant in accordance with Article 111C (2) of the Constitution under the provision interfering with the functions of judges.

Further the attorney general had noted that there is sufficient evidence to charge MP Ranjan Ramanayake on attempting to influence or influencing judges Padmini Ranawaka Gunathilake, Gihan Pilapitiya and Dammika Hemapalage.