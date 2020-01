Wednesday, 15 January 2020 - 13:06

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved drafting of a new Bill titled ‘National Intelligence Act’ to regulate and empower all intelligence services.

This was announced by Cabinet Spokesperson Bandula Gunawardana during the media briefing held today to announce Cabinet decisions.

The Cabinet of Ministers, that met yesterday, approved the proposal tabled by State Minister of Defence Chamal Rajapaksa calling for the drafting of a Bill to regulate and empower all intelligence services.