Limited+Allowances+for+heads+of+corporations+and+statutory+boards

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 - 13:06

A circular has been issued on the directive of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to provide maximum service to the public by managing state costs.

The Circular issued by the Secretary to the President to ministry secretaries, state secretaries, secretaries of the governors, provincial secretaries and heads of government institutions.

According to the new circular, the monthly salary of chairmen of all state corporations and statutory bodies has been limited to one 100 thousand rupees.

In addition, the monthly allowance of other members of their director boards has been limited to 25 thousand rupees.

The fuel allowance of chairmen of state institutions has been limited to 150 litres.

The Circular also instructs not to appoint the same person to positions in different institutions.

It has advised that the qualifications of the CEOs and the Accountants serving under the chairmen should be assessed.

The secretary to the President PB Jayasundera further stated in the new circular that prior approval of the Treasury should be obtained in the event any such allowances are increased.