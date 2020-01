Wednesday, 15 January 2020 - 13:07

MP Vajira says UNP leadership should not be changed

UNP MP Vajira Abeywardana says that the party leadership should not be changed at this moment.

Addressing a media conference held at UNP headquarters – Sirikotha this morning, he said criticism on former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe should also be stopped if UNP wants to win the forthcoming General Election.