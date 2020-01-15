Ranjan+Ramanayaka+still+in+CCD+custody

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 - 13:06

The Colombo Crime Division is still questioning MP Ranjan Ramanayake for interfering in the functions of several judges.

A senior officer of the division stated that Ramanayake will be produced before the Nugegoda magistrate this afternoon.

He was arrested by the Colombo crimes division yesterday at his residence in Madiwela.

A warrant was issued by the Nugegoda magistrate’s court yesterday for the arrest of MP Ranjan Ramanayake.

This is in accordance to the Article 111C (2) of the Constitution following an investigation conducted into the recordings of MP Ranjan Ramanayake.

This is the first occasion that legal action has been taken against an individual under this article.