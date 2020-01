Wednesday, 15 January 2020 - 14:36

MP Ranjan Ramanayake remanded until January 29

Arrested MP Ranjan Ramanayake has been remanded until January 29.



He was produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate this noon. Ramanayake was arrested in connection with the interference of the functions of some judges yesterday.



Meanwhile, the Magistrate has ordered the Prison Commissioner to produce MP Ramanayake before the Government analyst for a voice test.