PRESIDENT+TO+INTRODUCE+A+NATIONAL+PROGRAM+TO+PROVIDE+ESSENTIAL+COMMODITIES+AT+CONCESSIONARY+PRICES
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 - 17:04
PRESIDENT TO INTRODUCE A NATIONAL PROGRAM TO PROVIDE ESSENTIAL COMMODITIES AT CONCESSIONARY PRICES
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has decided to introduce a national program to provide essential food items to low-income group families.

The President’s media unit stated that each beneficiary will be issued with an electronic card to enable them to buy essential commodities such as sugar, tea, rice, flour, dhal, gram, salt, chillies, dried fish, potatoes and powdered milk at a concessionary rate.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of this program, drinking water will be provided to 150 thousand households in rural, estate and urban areas.

The President has also decided to develop 100 thousand kilometres of rural roads and provide 3 million land lots to needy families on a less than 30 year leasing program to enable them to build housing units.
MP Ranjan Ramanayake arrested
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 - 6:25
