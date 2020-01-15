Wednesday, 15 January 2020 - 18:43

UNP CRISIS INTENSIFIES; RED LIGHTS FROM BOTH FACTIONS

UNP MP Vajira Abeywardana says that the party leadership should not be changed at this moment.



Addressing a media conference held at UNP headquarters – Sirikotha this morning, he said criticism on former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe should also be stopped if the UNP wants to win the forthcoming General Election.



However, addressing a media conference held at the Opposition Leader’s office today, MP Nalin Bandara said that alternative measures will be taken if the party leadership is not changed at the scheduled working committee meeting tomorrow.