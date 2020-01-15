Wednesday, 15 January 2020 - 18:47

VETERAN ARTIST JAYALATH MANORATHNA BIDS FAREWELL TO THE NATION

The funeral of veteran stage and cinema artist Dr Jayalath Monarathna was held at Boralesgamuwa public cemetery this afternoon.



The state award winning late Dr Manorathna who contributed to the propagation of local drama, cinema and television was 71 years of age at the time of his death.



A large gathering of his admirers, fellow artists, relatives and neighbours participated in the funeral of Kala Suri Kala Keerthi late Dr Manorathna.



