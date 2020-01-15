Wednesday, 15 January 2020 - 18:52

RANJAN RAMANAYAKE REMANDED UNTIL JANUARY 29TH - AN ORDER ISSUED TO TEST THE AUTHENTICITY OF HIS VOICE

659

Views

Arrested MP Ranjan Ramanayake has been remanded until January 29.



He was produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate Wasantha Kumara this noon.



Ramanayake was arrested in connection with the interference of the functions of some judges yesterday.



Appearing for the complainant, state counsel Dilipa Peries told the court that the suspect had engaged in physical exercises and live streaming on Facebook while police were waiting outside his home to arrest him.



He said that the suspect had ignored the authorities in that manner thereby taking the court order lightly and, instructions will be given to investigators to probe such actions of committing contempt of court.



At the same time, the deputy solicitor general told the court that legal action will be taken against all those who have had telephone conversations with the suspect including judges, police officers, officers attached to the Attorney General’s Department and the Bribery Commission irrespective of their status.



Meanwhile, the lawyer who appeared for MP Ramanayake requested the court to grant bail to his client as the authenticity of the voice clips have not been proved as yet.



At that juncture, the Magistrate ordered the Prison Commissioner to produce MP Ramanayake before the Government analyst for a voice test.