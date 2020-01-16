Final+decision+on+UNP+leadership+to+be+made+at+the+MP+meeting+to+be+held+this+afternoon.

Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 7:58

A special UNP parliamentarians meeting for taking a final decision regarding the party leadership will take place today.

This meeting will begin at Sirikotha party headquarters at 5 pm with party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe at the chair.

However MP Nalin Bandara said that a change would take place in the party leadership at the discussion held today.

But MP Vajira Abeywardhana participating at a media briefing yesterday said that there won’t be any change in the party leadership

Meanwhile, An SLFP central committee meeting will be held today.

SLFP media spokesman MP Weerakumara Dissanayake said that the central committee meeting would be held at 7 p.m. at party headquarters with party chairman former president Maithripala Sirisena at the chair.