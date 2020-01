Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 7:58

National ceremony on admission of students to grade 1 today

The national ceremony of enrolling children to Grade 1 this year will take place today.

The Education Ministry announced that the national ceremony would be held under the patronage of Education Minister Dullas Alahapperuma at 8.30 a.m. at the Matale Nugagolla Dharmapala Primary College.