Twenty+stakeholders+to+be+called+to+inquire+into+the+Haputale+air+crash

Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 9:05

Police stated that they are seeking to obtain summons for 20 stakeholders in connection with the plane crash which occurred in the Thambapillai area in Ispilla, Haputale.

A senior police officer who is conducting investigations stated that this order will be obtained today after reporting the progress of investigations to the Bandarawela Magistrate's Court.

The meteorological department handed over its report to the court recently and it was reported that there was decent weather in the area on the 3rd.

In addition to the meteorological department, the Government Analyst, the Sri Lanka Air Force, the Judicial Medical Officer of the Badulla General Hospital, the Survey Department and the Mattala Airport officials are to be summoned by the police after the order is obtained today for further inquiries.

In the meantime, they have also been paying attention to whether the food consumed by the pilot of the aircraft and its passengers before the flight left Mattala caused an allergy that contributed to the fatal crash.

The high-ranking police officer further stated that a thorough investigation is being conducted into the matter based on the evidence that the aircraft lost its balance before the accident.