Government analysts report on Ranjans recordings and firearm to be sent to courts soon
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 8:04
Government analysts report on Ranjans recordings and firearm to be sent to courts soon
It has been reported that the government analysts report on the hard drives, CD’s and the unlicensed firearm and ammunition discovered at the residence of MP Ranjan Ramanayake is to be submitted to courts immediately.

A senior official noted that the investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.

The hard drives, CD’s, firearm and live ammunition was handed over by the CCD to the government analysts department on the 9th of this month.

The cyber crimes division of the government analysts department also inspected the recordings handed over along with the unlicensed fire arm and the ammunition.

The senior spokesperson for the government analysts department noted that ascertaining if those in the recordings are accurately identified and if the firearm had been made use of to commit crimes had been investigated.

The Nugegoda magistrate, H.U.K Pelpola ordered the Colombo Crimes Division on the 8th of this month to provide a detailed report on the 9 hard drives, 162 DVD’s, laptop, unlicensed fire arm and ammunition discovered from the MP’s residence.

Meanwhile, MP Ranjan Ramanayake who was arrested on the charges of influencing official duties of court judges, has been remanded until the 29th of this month after he was produced before the Nugegoda magistrate yesterday.

The magistrate ordered the prisons commissioner that the MP be directed to the government analyst for a voice test on the 23rd of this month.

RANJAN RAMANAYAKE REMANDED UNTIL JANUARY 29TH - AN ORDER ISSUED TO TEST THE AUTHENTICITY OF HIS VOICE
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:26
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:26
