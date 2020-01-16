HiruNews
Eight suspects arrested for robbing a Jewellery shop in Ratmlana
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 8:53
Eight suspects arrested for robbing a Jewellery shop in Ratmlana
Police have arrested eight persons for stealing more than Rs. 2.1 million worth of Gold from a Jewellery shop in Belekade, Ratmalana.

Six men and two women entered the shop on the 13th of this month and carried out the robbery after threatening the workers with armed weapons.

The suspects were arrested yesterday along with the stolen jewellery and the weapons during a joint operation carried out by the intelligence officers of the Mount Lavinia and the Moratuwa Police Stations.

The suspects are residents of Ratmalana, Ambalangoda and Mount Lavinia, aged between 18 and 27 years.

 

