Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 9:48

Three vehicles were involved in an accident on the Kandy - Colombo main road in the Dammovita area.



Police stated that one person was injured and admitted to the Warakapola Hospital as a result of the accident.



The accident had occurred when a tipper and two small lorries collided together. Traffic on the Kandy-Colombo main road was disrupted due to this accident from the Dammovita area.