Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 9:54

A person has been stabbed to death with a sharp weapon in the Nahena area in Ihala Uduwa, Bulathkohupitiya.



The police media unit stated that the murder had taken place at around 9.30pm last night.



According to the police the victim, a 45-year-old man, has been murdered after a dispute with his brother had escalated.

The suspect has fled the area and investigations are underway to arrest him.