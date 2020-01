Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 13:31

An 8-year-old child has died after a three-wheeler veered off the road at Naperyal area in Pambahinna, Balangoda.

The police stated that the three-wheeler which was heading towards Pambahinna yesterday had veered off the road and overturned when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Two other children who were in the back seat at the time of the accident, and the driver were unharmed. However, the driver of the three-wheeler has been arrested in connection with the accident