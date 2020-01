Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 15:15

Man arrested for taking drugs into Pallekele Prison

296

Views

Pallekele Bogambara Prison officials have arrested a person who had hidden drugs inside a lunch box to be given to an inmate.



The inmate was imprisoned several months ago for a drug offense.



The 25-year-old suspect is a resident of Mahaiyawa, Kandy, and had attempted to carry 8 milligrams of heroin inside the prison.