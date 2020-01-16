Body+of+a+youth+found+in+Kotmale+reservoir

Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 13:29

The body of a youth who had been missing for several days has been found this morning in the Upper Kotmale reservoir.

Thalawakele Police stated that the body of Kalidas Nandakumar, a 25 year old resident of Hatton Dickoya Estate was found floating in the reservoir.

The relatives of the youth had previously lodged a complaint with the Hatton Police stating that the youth had gone missing for several days.

Thalawakele Police were notified of the dead body floating in the reservoir near the railway bridge constructed across the Upper Kotmale Reservoir.