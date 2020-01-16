No+decision+as+yet+to+give+nominations+to+monks

Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 13:14

The SLPP refuted certain media reports today that its alliance has decided not to give nominations to monks in the forthcoming General Election.

When our news team referred to a report published by a national newspaper in this matter, State Minister Keheliya Rambukwella stated that no such decision has been taken by the alliance led by the SLPP.

However, Minister Rambukwella said that giving nominations to monks in the forthcoming General Election had been discussed when President Gotabaya Rajapaksa paid a courtesy call on the Chief Prelate.