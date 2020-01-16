Ranjan+was+arrested+only+after+he+was+found+guilty+under+the+law

Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 15:13

Akmeemana Dayaratana Thero stated that the Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake has been arrested after identifying the convicts under the law.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Colombo today the Thera further stated;

“We repeatedly said that Ranjan Ramanayake should be arrested. Ranjan Ramanayake has been accused of the use of an illegal firearm, interference with the judiciary”

Meanwhile, MP Ranjan Ramanayake, who was remanded, is being held at the Welikada Prison's C ward.

A senior spokesperson of the prison told our news team that this is a normal ward where the suspects are being detained and the parliamentarian has been provided security.

Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake, who was arrested for allegedly interfering with the duties of judges, was remanded until November 29 after being produced before Nugegoda Magistrate Wasantha Kumara.

The Magistrate also ordered the Commissioner General of Prisons to refer the MP to the Government Analyst for a voice test on the 23 rd.

It is also reported that the Government Analyst's report on hard disks, CDs, unlicensed firearms and live ammunition found in the house of MP Ranjan Ramanayake is to be submitted to court.