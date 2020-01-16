Estate+owners+meet+to+discuss+1000+rupees+wage

Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 13:15

A discussion over the Government's decision to increase the minimum daily wage for estate workers up to one thousand rupees is being held in Colombo today.

A member of the organization told our news team that in-depth views will be exchanged in this regard as to how to implement the government decision.

The last collective agreement between the estate owners and the government was signed on January 28 last year.

The minimum daily wage of an estate worker was increased up to 700 rupees.

Meanwhile, State Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage said that the government is ready to grant a subsidy in implementing this scheme.