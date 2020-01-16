The CID saddened by the reports made in court regarding Safi's case

Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 13:46

The Criminal Investigations Department stated in court today that it regrets the statements made to the court regarding the investigations carried out on Dr. Mohammed Safi Shihabdeen of the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital whose work was suspended. This was hen the case was taken up before Kurunegala Magistrate Sampath Hewawasam today.

ASP Vijitha Perera, who was appointed to investigate the allegations against the accused doctor, presented a report detailing the progress of the investigations.

He said that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has commenced investigations into the financial activities of Safi Shihabdeen.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today requested the court to grant two months' time to investigate the suspect and the Kurunegala Magistrate Sampath Hewawasam after consideration decided to call the case on 14 March 2020