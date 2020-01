Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 13:35

The Election Commission has decided to call applications for the registration of new political parties for the year 2020.



Chairman of the Commission Mahinda Deshapriya stated that the relevant newspaper advertisements will be published in the national newspapers tomorrow.

These applications are called for under the Parliamentary Elections Act No. 1 of 1981, as amended by the Parliamentary Elections Amendment Act No 58 of 2009.