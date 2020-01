Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 15:12

The post of the Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka likely to change in the future

Indian media reports today that there is a possibility of a change in the post of Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, it is reported that Gopal Bagli, who is currently the co secretary of the Indian prime Minister’s office, will be Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

There is a plan to appoint Taranjit Singh Sandu as Indian Ambassador to the United States of America.

Gopal Bagli previously worked as the media spokesman for the Indian Foreign Ministry