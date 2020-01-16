Five+injured+in+Habarana+road+accident

Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 15:11

Five people including a pregnant woman and a child were injured and hospitalized after a car toppled in Palugaswewa, Habarana.

The car was traveling from Habarana to Anuradhapura this morning and the accident had taken place when the driver could not control the speed of the vehicle.

The injured were rushed to the Habarana Hospital and a hospital spokesperson stated that their condition was not serious.

The victims were residents of Narammala and had met with the accident while attending a wedding in Anuradhapura.