Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 18:34

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board says that the water supply to several areas in Colombo will be disrupted for 22 hours from 9.00 am on Saturday.

The water cut will be imposed in the Kotte and Kaduwela Municipal Council areas, Maharagama, Boralesgamuwa, Kolonnawa Urban Council and Kotikawatta - Mulleriyawa Pradeshiya Sabha areas. The water supply to Ratmalana and Soysapura flats will also be suspended.