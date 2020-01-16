Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 17:24

Two killed in two accidents in Ratnapura and Chavalakade

One person was killed after a three-wheeler and lorry collided near the Hirahandapana Dola in Malwala, Ratnapura.



The driver of the three-wheeler has been identified as a 37-year-old resident of Wewelwatta.



A woman traveling in the back of a three-wheeler was also injured and rushed to the Ratnapura Hospital.



Meanwhile, one person was killed and another injured in a motorcycle accident that took place in the Kudiyiruppu Munai area in Annamale, Chavalakade.