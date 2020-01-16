HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
Two+killed+in+two+accidents+in+Ratnapura+and+Chavalakade
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 17:24
Two killed in two accidents in Ratnapura and Chavalakade
270

Views
One person was killed after a three-wheeler and lorry collided near the Hirahandapana Dola in Malwala, Ratnapura.

The driver of the three-wheeler has been identified as a 37-year-old resident of Wewelwatta.

A woman traveling in the back of a three-wheeler was also injured and rushed to the Ratnapura Hospital.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and another injured in a motorcycle accident that took place in the Kudiyiruppu Munai area in Annamale, Chavalakade.
Make a Comment
Make a Comment
DOWNLOAD HIRUNEWS APP ON ANDROID & APPLE
HOT VIDEO
RANJAN RAMANAYAKE REMANDED UNTIL JANUARY 29TH - AN ORDER ISSUED TO TEST THE AUTHENTICITY OF HIS VOICE
Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:26
HiruNews
HiruNews
More Hot Videos...
    Share  619 Views
HiruNews
International News
Russian government resigns as Vladimir Putin plans future
 Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:35
HiruNews
Russia's government has resigned, hours after President Vladimir Putin proposed sweeping...
Read More
    Share   1,018 Views
At Least 57 Killed by Avalanches in Pakistan
 Tuesday, 14 January 2020 - 15:53
HiruNews
At least 57 peoples were killed and several others missing after avalanches in Pakistan...
Read More
    Share   1,698 Views
Philippines volcano: Thousands evacuated as Taal spews ash
 Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:31
HiruNews
A volcano in the Philippines has emitted a giant plume of ash, prompting authorities to...
Read More
    Share   452 Views
Protesters condemn 'lies' on downed jet
 Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:29
HiruNews
Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets in Iran's capital, Tehran, to vent anger...
Read More
    Share   1,027 Views
Dubai airport flights delayed, canceled due to heavy rain
 Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 18:57
HiruNews
Flights at Dubai International Airport would be delayed on Saturday with some cancellations...
Read More
    Share   2,101 Views
See All
HiruNews
US and China sign deal to ease trade war
 Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:37
    Share   28 Views
HiruNews
Legal action against companies and institutions which do not pass on the benefit of reduced taxes
 Monday, 13 January 2020 - 12:58
    Share   378 Views
HiruNews
U.S. imposes more sanctions on Iran after missile attacks in Iraq
 Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:35
    Share   128 Views
HiruNews
Plunging US imports push trade deficit to 3-year low in November
 Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:44
    Share   108 Views
HiruNews
Grace Period for SME Loans
 Thursday, 09 January 2020 - 17:39
    Share   178 Views
See All
PICTURE STORY
HiruNews
Tuesday, 19 November 2019 - 16:21
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commences office
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa commenced his duties today(19). This was at the auspicious time of 10.51 am at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.The... Read More
  Share   12,212 Views
MOST VIEWED NEWS
HiruNews
Sri Lankan Cricket Team leaves for ZimbabweHiruNews
 Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 6:54
    Share   331 Views
HiruNews
BCB get government clearance only for T20Is in Pakistan
 Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:43
    Share   750 Views
HiruNews
Malinga ready to quitHiruNews
 Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 13:10
    Share   661 Views
HiruNews
Malinga laments another abject batting show
 Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:44
    Share   339 Views
HiruNews
India clinches series 2 nil by beating SL by 78 runs in 3rd T20 yesterday
 Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:45
    Share   330 Views
See All
HiruNews
News Image
HiruNews
Rocky Johnson has died
Read More
HiruNews
Sir Elton John is 'supporting' Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan
 Monday, 13 January 2020 - 6:36
    Share   396 Views
HiruNews
Queen and Prince Harry to hold talks over Sussexes' future
 Sunday, 12 January 2020 - 6:42
    Share   394 Views
HiruNews
Neil Peart: Rush drummer dies aged 67 after cancer battle
 Saturday, 11 January 2020 - 6:41
    Share   210 Views
HiruNews
Dolly Parton to record music to be released after her death
 Friday, 10 January 2020 - 6:42
    Share   509 Views
HiruNews
Rod Stewart, son Sean allegedly involved in New Year’s Eve altercation with resort employee, report says
 Sunday, 05 January 2020 - 6:44
    Share   396 Views
See All
Hiru News Programme Segments
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
286 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
74,534 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
25,358 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
53,123 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
289 Views
HiruNews
HiruNews
HiruNews
119,885 Views
Top