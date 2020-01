Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 16:27

President engages in a sudden inspection tour at Katunayake airport

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has engaged in a sudden inspection tour at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake this afternoon.



Our correspondent stated that the President has inspected the functions of terminals at the airport.



The President has discussed with officials about the operations, facilities and passengers services of the airport.