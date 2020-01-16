Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 18:11

Magistrate Dhammika Hemapala Interdicted - Recommendations on Gihan Pilapitiya as well

Magistrate Dhammika Hemapala has been interdicted for his involvement in the controversial phone recordings with remanded MP Ranjan Ramanayake.



At the same time, the member of the Judicial Services Commission told our news team that it has made recommendations to the President on High Court judge Gihan Pilapitiya under Article B/02/111 of the Constitution.



Meanwhile, The Attorney General has instructed the Colombo Crimes Division to record statements from former High Court Judge Padmini N Ranawaka, High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya and Magistrate Dhammika Hemapala with immediate effect.



The Attorney General’s coordinating officer, state counsel Nishara Jayarathna stated the instructions were issued today.



The leaked voice clips of MP Ranjan Ramanayake exposed former High Court Judge Padmini N Ranawaka and High Court Judge Gihan Pilapitiya having unwarranted conversations with remanded MP Ranjan Ramanayake.



At the same time, another video of current Balapitiya Magistrate and former Kaduwela Magistrate Dhammika Hemapala having a conversation is also among the leaked items of Ranjan Ramanayake.



In addition, the analyzing of the leaked telephone conversations on the voice recordings of Ranjan Ramanayake has already commenced.



The Colombo Crimes Division stated that 10 police teams including an ASP have been appointed under the supervision of the Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province to this task.



Meanwhile, MPs Harin Fernando, Palitha Thevarapperuma and Hesha Vithana visited Ranjan Ramanayake at the Magazine Prison today.



