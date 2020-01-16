Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 18:41

The new mosquito discovered from Meerigama

The Medical Research Institute states that a new species of mosquito has been discovered from Ambepussa in the Mirigama Medical Health Officer’s Division.



The Head of the entomology unit, Specialist Dr Sagarika Samarasinghe told our news team this new mosquito that belongs to the Culex family could be a disease carrier.



She said the new disease carrier has been reported from Wewaldeniya as well.



The current tests have proved the new mosquito is very similar to that of the mosquitoes which carry Japanese Encephalitis.