Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 18:45

Dr. Safi’s CCTV footage returned to him without court order - The first investigation is regretted, CID tells the court

237

Views

The new investigator on Dr Safi told the court today that the mannerin which the CID made submissions to the court on Dr Safi is regretted.



The case was taken before Kurunegala Magistrate Sampath Hevavasam today.



Dr Safi Sahabdeen who is accused of sterilizing mothers, aiding terrorism and for the unlawful amassing of wealth was present in court today.



ASP Vijitha Perera who submitted a new report to the court today informed the court that investigations have begun afresh on the matter by a new team of officers under his supervision.



In addition, ASP Perera told the court new investigations have been opened with regard to the incidents at Galewela and Dambulla hospitals as well.



The ASP told the court that the CCTV footage of Dr Safi’s house which was in police custody has been returned to Dr Safi by the previous investigators without even obtaining a court order.