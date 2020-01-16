Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 18:47

UNP parliamentary group meets to settle party leadership issue

The UNP parliamentary group is meeting at the party headquarters Sirikotha to take a final decision with regard to the party leadership issue.



The crisis started over the party leadership after the presidential election and, the Opposition Leadership was offered to its candidate Sajith Premadasa.



However, a group of MPs demands former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe should continue as the party leader while another group demands that Wickremesinghe should step down allowing Sajith Premadasa to lead the party.



The parliamentary group is currently meeting to settle the dispute in such a backdrop at the moment.