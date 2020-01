Thursday, 16 January 2020 - 22:10

State minister Indika Anuruddha shares what the UNP should do

State minister Indika Anuruddha said that the UNP should not challenge the government to present a budget but support the dissolution of parliament.



He made these comments at a press conference held in Colombo today which was joined by state Minister Shehan Semasinghe.